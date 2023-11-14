Pakistan will be the host nation and the are automatically qualified for the Champions Trophy.
Team India have qualified for the marquee event by performing well in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.
Australia have also qualified for the Champions Trophy as they are in semifinal of ODI World Cup.
New Zealand will also feature in the Champions Trophy 2023.
Afghanistan have ended their World Cup campaign as their personal best and they will also feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Bangladesh will also participate in the Champions Trophy 2025
South Africa will also participate in the Champions Trophy 2025
England have also qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.
