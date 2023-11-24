9 Adorable Pics of Ruturaj Gaikwad's Wife Utkarsha Pawar
On June 3, 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
CSK star player had a private wedding ceremony with Utkarsha Pawar in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra.
The couple started dating each other since 2018 and in 2023 they got married.
Utkarsha Pawar is also an all rounder playing for Maharashtra in domestic circuit.
Although Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to represent India in International level Utkarsha Pawar was last seen playing in 2021.
Utkarsha Pawar was very supportive to her husband during the entire IPL season.
In Ruturaj Gaikwad's Instagram account you'd find the most adorable pictures of them.
Here's another beautiful picture of the couple cuddling together.
A heart cheering moment for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar to click a picture with M.S Dhoni
