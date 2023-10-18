9 Cricketers Who Are Also Singers And Musicians- In Pics
Australia's deadly bowler Brett Lee is also a Bass guitarist. He was a part of the "Six And Out" band which was quite popular.
Shane Watson also joined Brett Lee's band as a guitarist and a vocalist and later the New South Wales cricket team mates joined the band.
AB de Villiers is also a great singer but very few people are aware that he is also a rockstar musician. In 2010, he collaborated with Ampie Du Preez to release his debut song.
In the year 2013, Harbhajan Singh released an album named ‘Meri Maa. Harbhajan’s love for his mother was evident in the heart warming song.
Sanjay Manjrekar- a cricketer turned commentator curated songs in Bengali. Later in his years Manjrekar signed a few contracts to release an album named "Restday"
Sunil Gavaskar had an opportunity where he once sang "He jeevan mhanje cricket" in Marathi. Gavasakar also got a chance to act in a Marathi movie
Curtly Ambrose and Richie Richardson both formed a band after retiring from cricket. Both had a passion for singing where Curtly Ambrose played the bass guitar.
Suresh Raina sang a song named ‘Tu Mili Sab Mila’ and featured in the movie ‘Meeruthiya Gangsters’.
Dwayne Bravo or popularly known as DJ Bravo had some world wide hit songs. Bravo in 2016 rolled out the "Champion" song which proved to be an inspiration for the team.
