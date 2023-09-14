9 Greatest Cricketers Who Died During Matches- In Pics
The Namibian right-hand batsmen had a sudden stroke which left every shocked. He died on 20 November 2015 at the age of 25.
Phillip Hughes death shook the world of cricket. , Hughes was hit in the neck by a bouncer, during a match in Sydney Cricket Ground. He died on 27 November 2014.
Darryn Randall was a South African right-hand batsman. He got struck on the head by a ball on October 27, 2013 in Alice, Eastern Cape.
Zulfiqar Bhatti is a Pakistani cricketer who got hit by a ball on the chest in August 23, 2006.
Wasim Hasan Raja is a British Pakistani coach who suffered a heart attack on the pitch on August 26, 2006 in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
Raman Lamba is an Indian cricketer who got hit by a ball on the head while fielding. This incident took place on February 23, 1998 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Ian Folley was an English cricketer suffered a heart attack while being treated in hospital for eye injury sustained on the field. This incident took place on August 30, 1993 in Whitehaven, Cumbria.
Wilf Slack was an English cricketer, While in the middle of batting Slack suddenly collapsed on January 15, 1989 in Banjul, the Gambia.
Michael Ainsworth was an English right-hand batsman who played country cricket. His death was sudden on the field. The incident took place August 28, 1978 in Hillingdon, London.
