"People throw stoned at you and you convert them into milestones"
"The lessons to be learnt from success and failure are equally important. More often than not, failure and sorrow are bigger teachers than success and happiness"
"Don't stop chasing your dreams, because dreams come true"
"If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished"
"I have never tried to compare myself to anyone"
"Competitive spirit has played a huge role in making me what I am"
"Whatever level you reach, getting better never stops"
"when there is time to think about cricket, I think but when there is time to be with family, I try to do justice to that aspect of my life as well"
"Chase your dreams but make sure you dont't find shortcuts"
