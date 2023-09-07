9 Most Highest Wicket Takers In World Cups (1987 - 2019)
Craig McDermott (AUS) in 1987 took 18 wickets in world cup.
Wasim Akram (PAK) clinched 18 wickets in 1992 world cup.
Legendary spinner Anil Kumble (IND) took 15 wickets in 1996 cricket world cup,
Geoff Alllott (NZ) and Shane Warne (AUS) too 20 wickets together in 1999 cricket world cup.
Chaminda Vaas (SL) clinched 23 wickets in 2003 cricket world cup.
Glenn McGrath (AUS) is the 2nd highest wicket take in the entire world cup. McGrath took 26 wickets.
The 2 rival teams in 2011 cricket world Zaheer Khan (IND) & Shahid Afridi (PAK) took 21 wickets.
Trent Boult (NZ) & Mitchell Starc(AUS) together took 22 wickets in 2015 cricket world cup.
Mitchell Starc (AUS) in 2019 became the highest wicket taker in 2019 Cricket world cup with 27 wickets.
