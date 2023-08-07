A Decade Of Asia Cup: Top Moments From Last 10 Years

07 Aug, 2023

Koushik Paul

2012: Bangladesh's historic win over India despite a century from Sachin Tendulkar.

2012: Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan. It is still the highest individual score for a batter in Asia Cup

2014: Afghanistan stun Bangladesh with 32-run win.

2014: Shahid Afridi's back-to-back sixes break Indian hearts.

2018: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to qualify into Super 4. Afghanistan also tied against India in Super 4.

2018: Bangladesh women beat heavyweights India in final to clinch Asia Cup for first time.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format and will be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

