Komal Zanzad is a left-arm medium pace bowler and plays for Vidarbha in BCCI domestic cricket. She idolises former India grewat Zaheer Khan.
Komal Zanzad came into reckoning when she took 9/8 against Haryana in 2018–19 Senior Women's One Day League.
Komal Zanzad recieved her maiden India call-up in T20Is against England in 2019, but didn't get to make her international debut.
The 31-year-old was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 25 lkah during the WPL auction.
At RCB, Komal Zanzad will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Sophie Devine, etc and enhance her game better.
