Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has 93 ATP titles to his name, which is the most by any player in the history of men's tennis.

06 Mar, 2023

Rafael Nadal

Spain's Rafael Nadal has 92 ATP titles under his belt.

06 Mar, 2023

Andy Murray

Scotland's Andy Murray has won a total of 46 ATP titles.

06 Mar, 2023

Marin Cilic

Croatia's Marin Cilic has clinched 20 ATP titles.

06 Mar, 2023

Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev has bagged 19 ATP titles.

06 Mar, 2023

Daniil Medvedev

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has pocketed 18 ATP titles.

06 Mar, 2023

Dominic Thiem

Austria's Dominic Thiem has earned a total of 17 ATP titles.

06 Mar, 2023

Stanislas Wawrinka

Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka has 16 titles to his name.

06 Mar, 2023

John Isner

USA's John Isner also has 16 ATP titles under his belt.

06 Mar, 2023

Richard Gasquet

France's Richard Gasquet has won 16 ATP titles so far.

06 Mar, 2023

