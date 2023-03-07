Serbia's Novak Djokovic has 93 ATP titles to his name, which is the most by any player in the history of men's tennis.
Spain's Rafael Nadal has 92 ATP titles under his belt.
Scotland's Andy Murray has won a total of 46 ATP titles.
Croatia's Marin Cilic has clinched 20 ATP titles.
Germany's Alexander Zverev has bagged 19 ATP titles.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev has pocketed 18 ATP titles.
Austria's Dominic Thiem has earned a total of 17 ATP titles.
Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka has 16 titles to his name.
USA's John Isner also has 16 ATP titles under his belt.
France's Richard Gasquet has won 16 ATP titles so far.
