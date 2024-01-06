Afghanistan Schedule For T20 World Cup 2024
Afghanistan will play their opener clash against Uganda on June 3.
Afghanistan will play their second match against New Zealand on June 7.
On 13 June Afghanistan will face Papua New Guinea in Trinidad.
Afghanistan will face West Indies on June 17 at ST. Lucia.
The Super 8 stage will be played between 19-24 June.
The semi-finals of the World Cup will be played on 26 and 27 June.
The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on June 29.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Pakistan's Schedule For T20 World Cup 2024