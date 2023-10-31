AI Imagines New Zealand And South Africa Lifting Their First World Cup
The South African cricket team's long wait is over.
For more than 20 years, this squad has been among the most reliable in One-Day International cricket.
AI reckons it would be a historic moment if South Africa were to win the ICC Men's ODI World Cup for the first time.
It is New Zealand's dream to lift their maiden World Cup since the squad lost by barest of margins in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup
AI anticipates the powerful Kiwis winning their first World Cup on Indian soil, making history.
The Black Caps are poised to break World Cup Jinx. The New Zealand cricket team is favored to lift its maiden ICC Men's World Cup Trophy in 2023.
