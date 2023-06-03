Ajinkya Rahane reveals that Lords is his favourite ground in England.
When it comes to the favourite city Rahane loves Southampton.
Rahane's favourite English breakfast is Avocado Toast.
In England Rahane's favourite activity is going out with family and sitting in the park.
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is his fav. travel partner in England.
Train or Coaches? India batter chooses Train.
When it comes to Black Coffee or Cappuccino. Rahane chooses Black Coffee.
