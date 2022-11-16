Al Rihla is the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be hosted by Qatar, manufactured by sports accesories giants Adidas. It is the first World Cup ball made exclusively with water-based inks and glues.
In Arabic, Al Rihla means 'the journey' and is inspired by Qatar's culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag.
Al Rihla's bold and vibrant colours represent Qatar - host of FIFA World Cup 2022 - and the ever-increasing speed of the game.
The Al Rihla is the first ball in the 92-year history of the World Cup that will directly contribute to positively impact lives of people globally by raising funds. 1 per cent of Al Rihla's net sales will go to the Common Goal movement.
Al Rihla is reportedly has a sticky coating on the outside layer, which is of great advantage for a goalkeeper to be able to grip and catch the ball cleanly. The Teslar in 2018 had a slipery outer surface.
