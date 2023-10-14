All Time Fastest Deliveries Bowled In The History Of Cricket- In Pics
Popularly known as Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar has bowled the fastest bowl in the history of cricket i.e. 161.3 km/hr against England in 2003
Tait was considered one of the fastest bowlers in the world. In a match against England in 2010 Tait bowled the fastest delivery which was 161.1 km/hr
Brett Lee from Australia features in the list. Lee bowled his fastest ever delivery of 161.1 km/hr in 2005 in a match against New Zealand
Former Australia bowler Jeffrey Thompson bowled his fastest ever delivery of 160.6 km/hr in 1975 against West Indies
In 2015 Mitchell Starc from Australia bowled his fastest ever bowl that went 160.4 km/hr against New Zealand
Former West Indian bowler Andy Roberts delivered the fastest bowl that was 159.5 in 1975 against Australia
Fidel Edwards from West Indies clocked 157.7 km/hr while playing against South Africa in 2003
Johnson is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers of his era. He bowled the fastest delivery of 156.8 km/hr in England in 2013
Mohammed Shami from India also clocked 156.4 km/hr in 2003 against Zimbabwe
Former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond bowled the fastest delivery of 156.4 against India in 2003
