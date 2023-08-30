All You Need To Know About: Asia Cup 2023 Ceremony
30 Aug, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
The Asia cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be on August 30.
The Asia cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will just begin just before the first match.
Pakistani songwriter, composer and actor, Atif Aslam will be performing at the Opening Ceremony.
Indian music composer, multi-instrumentalist and philanthropist A.R.Rahman will also be performing at the Opening Ceremony.
Pakistani singer Aima Baig will also be performing at the Opening Ceremony.
Nepal's famous singer and lyricist Trishna Gurung will also be on set to perform at the event.
A few traditional dances and songs are also scheduled, followed by a fireworks display.
The Opening Ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at Pakistan's Multan Cricket Stadium.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Probable Playing 11 For Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match