All You Need To Know About England's Bazball Concept

18 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

The word Bazball has taken England cricket by storm. What is Bazball?

Faster Scoring Rate to put pressure on the opposition.

Aggressive fields and bowling changes

Taking draw out of the equation

Critics: Many cricketers think that it might not suit all conditions.

This aggressive approach has made England among the best chasing sides, a glimpse of which was seen in Nottingham last year.

