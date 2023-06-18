All You Need To Know About England's Bazball Concept
The word Bazball has taken England cricket by storm. What is Bazball?
Faster Scoring Rate to put pressure on the opposition.
Aggressive fields and bowling changes
Taking draw out of the equation
Critics: Many cricketers think that it might not suit all conditions.
This aggressive approach has made England among the best chasing sides, a glimpse of which was seen in Nottingham last year.
