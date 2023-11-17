All You Need to Know About the ODI World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony
17 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Global pop singer Dua Lipa is also set to perform in the ceremony before the final clash, Star Sports said in a post on X.
For the first time in the history of ODI World Cups, the Indian Air Force Surya Kiran team will perform in the finals of a mega tournament.
According to a report, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to watch the ODI World Cup 2023 finals between India and Australia.
The ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 between India and Australia.
India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final to seal their first ODI World Cup final since 2011.
Australia won a close encounter against South Africa by 3 wickets in the second semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023.
The tournament has a US$10 million pot. The winner of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.
