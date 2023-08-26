Alur Stadium, Where Team India Practising For Asia Cup: All You Need To Know
Team India is currently in Asia Cup camp, which is taking place in Bengaluru's Alur Stadium.
Apart from the Indian cricket team, nobody is allowed inside the venue.
Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma sweating out in the nets ahead of the Asia Cup.
Virat Kohli was spotted with Bengaluru police for a group photo.
After this camp the whole team will play in Asia Cup against Pakistan.
As per the multiple reports, Shubman Gill scored better than Kohli in Yo Yo Test.
INjured Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul made a comeback to the side.
