Amazing Coincidences In Cricket History - Check Here

30 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
On November 11, 2011, South Africa needed 111 runs against Australia and the time was 11:11 AM. Thus, on 11/11/11, South Africa required 111 runs to win the Test and the timing was 11:11 AM.
Sourav Ganguly scored an epic 183 against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup. He became India captain soon after. MS Dhoni scored 183 against Pakistan in 2005, and also became India's captain post that. Virat Kohli, too scored 183 against Pakistan in 2012, and he, too became India's captain later.
Sachin Tendulkar (200 not out), Virender Sehwag (219) and Rohit Sharma (209) - On all he occasions, India won the game by 153 runs.
England stalwart Alec Stewart was born on April 8, 1963 (8-4-63) — the exact tally of runs he ended his Test career with - 8463
At the age of 26, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, both had 22 ODI hundreds.
Sachin Tendulkar scored 200 not out on February 24, 2010 against South Africa. Chris Gayle hit 215 in the 2015 World Cup on the same day.
Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli scored their second ODI centuries against Australia. In their third ODI century against New Zealand, both scored 150+. Both of them have only two 90s as skippers. Lastly, the 58th international century for both of them was against England and each of them scored 103 in that innings.
