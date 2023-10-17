Anil Kumble Birthday: Top 10 ICC Cricket Records of Leg Spinner Jumbo
Anil Kumble becomes the 2nd bowler in the world to clinch 10 wickets in a Test Inning. His best figure was 10 wickets for 74 runs.
After Muralitharan, Anil Kumble is the only bowler to bowl 40,850 balls in his entire Test career.
Anil Kumble clinched in 600 wickets in just 124 Test matches becoming only 2nd fastest wicket taker.
Anil Kumble also has a record of taking 35 wickets in caught and bowed manner in Test matches
Kumble has also dismissed 156 times in LBW manner, becoming the most successful bowler in doing so.
In 8 instances Kumble has managed to grasp 10 or more than 10 wickets in a single Test match
Anil Kumble has record of picking up 35 wicket-hauls in his entire Test career
Anil Kumble has the over-all record of getting 619 Test wickets for India
Despite his brilliant bowling performance for India. Kumble was the senior most player to score his maiden hundred at age of 36 years
