Anmol Kharb: Teen Sensation Who Could Become India's Next PV Sindhu
Anmol Kharb is India’s fifth rubber specialist and win gold.
Not Saina Nehwal or PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb's favourite badminton player is Tai Tzu Ying.
Anmol Kharb became the women’s singles national badminton champion at the age of 16.
Anmol Kharb Hails from Haryana's Faridabad.
She took to the sport at an young age after having seen her elder brother Hardik play the sport.
Anmol initially played for the Dayanand Public School in Faridabad before shifting bases to Noida.
