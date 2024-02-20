Anmol Kharb: Teen Sensation Who Could Become India's Next PV Sindhu

20 Feb, 2024

Sunny Daud

Anmol Kharb: Teen Sensation Who Could Become India's Next PV Sindhu

Anmol Kharb is India’s fifth rubber specialist and win gold.

Not Saina Nehwal or PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb's favourite badminton player is Tai Tzu Ying.

Anmol Kharb became the women’s singles national badminton champion at the age of 16.

Anmol Kharb Hails from Haryana's Faridabad.

She took to the sport at an young age after having seen her elder brother Hardik play the sport.

Anmol initially played for the Dayanand Public School in Faridabad before shifting bases to Noida.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anush Agarwalla: India's First Equestrian Who Will Perform In Paris Olympics

 Find Out More