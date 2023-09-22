Antim Panghal: Facts About Indian Wrestler
Antim Panghal clinched the silver medal in the 53 KG Women’s Wrestling category of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023.
Antim Panghal won the Silver medal in U23 Asian Championships 2022.
Antim earned gold medals in the U20 World Championships, U20 Asian Championships, and the senior category Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series.
Panghal has also been nominated for the United World Wrestling 2022 Rising Star of the Year award.
Haryana’s 19-year-old freestyle wrestler is also the defending Junior Asian champion in the 53kg weight class.
Antim Panghal won silver in the 53kg event at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, after falling 10-0 to Japanese sensation Akari Fujinami.
Antim Panghal made history in August by becoming India’s first gold medalist at the World U20 Wrestling Championships 2022.
