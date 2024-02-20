Anush Agarwalla: India's First Equestrian Who Will Perform In Paris Olympics
Anush has confirmed the first Paris Olympics quota for the country in the dressage discipline.
"Very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games" - Anush
Anush Agarwalla recently won the prestigious Arjuna Award.
He grabbed the quota based on his performances in four Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) events.
Agarwalla claimed the quota for India, he is not assured of competing at Paris Olympics as the quota belongs to the country.
Anush has won two medals at Asian Games last year in Hangzhou.
Anush Agarwalla is from Kolkata and started to ride horses at Tollygunge, just like his father, uncle and cousins.
Agarwalla traveled to Delhi every school weekend from ages 11 to 16 to get better at eventing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Batters With Most Test Sixes In A Test Inning