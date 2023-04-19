Arjun Tendulkar's Diet & Fitness Routine
19 Apr, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against KKR on 16th April 2023.
Arjun Tendulkar likes to perform lunges with dumbbells during his gym session.
Arjun Tendulkar is a gym freak. He loves to do weightlifting without barbells.
For his core excercices, Arjun Tendulkar prefers running, skipping and stair climbing before and after his workout.
Arjun Tendulkar is fond of protein-rich diet in his daily routine.
For lunch and dinner, Arjun Tendulkar prefers dal, roti, yoghurt and rice. He also intakes fish and chicken along with it.
So far, Arjun Tendulkar has played two IPL matches and took a single wicket.
