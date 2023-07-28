Ashes 2023: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For In Fifth Test
28 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Mark Wood: In the 3rd Ashes Test match where he took a five-wicket haul and helped his team to win the match.
Marnus Labuschagne: He is in red-hot form as he smashed a century in the 4th Ashes Test. Marnus scored 111 runs off 173 balls.
Mitchell Starc: The left-arm fast bowler has caused problems to England's batting line-up throughout the Ashes series.
Ben Stokes: He can be lethal with his attacking style of batting and can change the scenario of the game with his bowling as well.
Zak Crawley: In the 4th Test match, he struck a brilliant knock of 189 runs and helped his team to put up a massive total in the first innings.
England posted 283 in 54.4 overs in their first innings. Harry Brook proved to be key for the hosts, smacking a knock of 85 runs off 91 balls.
Australia posted 61/1 in 25 overs at Stumps, and trail by 222 runs against England on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test match.
