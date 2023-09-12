Asia Cup 2023: 5 Sri Lankan Players To Watch Out For Against India
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Matheesa Pathirana: The 'Baby Malinga' is the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023. In three matches he has dismissed eight batters.
Maheesh Theekshana: The mystery spinner is not easy to pick at all. With his spin the 23-year-old has troubled batters so far in the Asia Cup 2023 and he could trouble Indian batters as well.
Sadeera Samarawickrama: He is the in-form batter for his side. Samarawickrama smashed 93 runs of 72 balls against Bangladesh on September 9.
Kusal Mendis: The wicketkeeper batter has scored two fifties in three matches played so far. There will bea huge responsibility on his shoulders as Mendis is a very aggressive batter.
Dasun Shanaka: The Sri Lankan skipper has performed well against India. The skipper has delivered with both bat and ball.
The seven time champions India will face of the six time champions Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday.
The match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The main concern is the weather as there are chances of rain during the match.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: Virat Kohli vs Matheesha Pathirana Comparison