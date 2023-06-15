Asia Cup 2023 - All You Need To Know
15 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The Asia Cup 2023 finally got its date and venue after the Asian Cricket Council accepted Pakistan's 'Hybrid Model'.
The Asia Cup 2023 will start on August 31 with the final to be played on September 17.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will jointly host the Asia Cup 2023 after BCCI refused to send its team to the former country due to security reasons.
The Asia Cup 2023 will start with four matches in Pakistan before moving to Sri Lanka for the last nine matches.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-over format due to the ODI World Cup that is slated to take place in India later in year.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will compete in Asia Cup 2023. Nepal are making their maiden appearance.
Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions after they defeated Pakistan in the final held in the UAE in 2022.
India are grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal in the league stage while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up the second group.
The two teams from both groups will move into the Super Four round-robin stage. The top two teams from Super 4 will then proceed to the final.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deadliest Cyclones That Hit India in Last 10 Years