Asia Cup 2023 Contenders And Web Series Equivalent | PICS

22 Aug, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Team India: The Boys

Bangladesh Cricket Team: All Or Nothing

Sri Lanka Cricket Team: Homecoming

Afghanistan Cricket Team: Supernatural

Pakistan Cricket Team: Hunters X

Nepal Cricket Team: The Glory

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on 21 August, Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30 August to 17 September 2023.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Best Shahid Afridi Performances After Retirement

 Find Out More