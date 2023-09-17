Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Dunith Wellalage vs Top 3 Indian Batters
Shubman gill who holds the highest runs in Asia Cup 2023 as he climbed up by leaving behind Kusal Mendis scoring 122 runs against Bangladesh.
Dunith Wellalage bowled out Shubman Gill in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4.
Rohit Sharma scored three fifties in Asia Cup 2023 Tournament. He also looks in good touch with the bat.
Dunith Wellage bamboozled Rohit Sharma as he picked him up with good line and length in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4.
Indian batter Virat Kohli looks dangerous in scoring runs as he smashed a century against Pakistan and achieved a huge milestone of 13000 runs.
Dunith Wellalage also got Virat Kohli's wicket as he was caught at short midwicket region.
Dunith Wellalage could be a threat to top 3 Indian batting Line-up.
The defending champions, Sri Lanka will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
