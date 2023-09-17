IND vs SL Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj Takes 6 wickets, All You Need To Know About Him
Birthday: March 13, 1994 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
ODI Bowling Records: 53 wickets in ODI matches.
Test Bowling Records: 59 wickets in Test matches.
T20I Bowling Records: 11 wickets in T20I matches.
IPL Bowling Records: 78 wickets in IPL matches.
ODI debut: IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval on January 15, 2019.
T20 debut: IND vs NZ at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 4, 2017.
Test debut: IND vs AUS at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2023.
IPL debut: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 19, 2017.
