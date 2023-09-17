IND vs SL Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj Takes 6 wickets, All You Need To Know About Him

17 Sep, 2023

Sunny Daud

Birthday: March 13, 1994 Hyderabad, Telangana, India

ODI Bowling Records: 53 wickets in ODI matches.

Test Bowling Records: 59 wickets in Test matches.

T20I Bowling Records: 11 wickets in T20I matches.

IPL Bowling Records: 78 wickets in IPL matches.

ODI debut: IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval on January 15, 2019.

T20 debut: IND vs NZ at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on November 4, 2017.

Test debut: IND vs AUS at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, 2023.

IPL debut: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 19, 2017.

