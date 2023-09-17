Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Top 5 Battles To Watchout For
17 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma vs Charith Asalanka
Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli vs Matheesha Pathirana
Dhananjaya de Silva vs Kuldeep Yadav
KL Rahul vs Dunith Wellalage
The defending champions, Sri Lanka (SL), will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India (IND) in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
