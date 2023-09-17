Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Top 5 Battles To Watchout For

17 Sep, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma vs Charith Asalanka

Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli vs Matheesha Pathirana

Dhananjaya de Silva vs Kuldeep Yadav

KL Rahul vs Dunith Wellalage

The defending champions, Sri Lanka (SL), will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India (IND) in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.

According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.

