Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: Virat Kohli vs Dunith Wellalage
17 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli has smashed 10 centuries in ODIs against Sri Lanka in his career.
Dunith Wellalage has faced India 4 times in ODI and took 5 big wickets in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.
Virat Kohli has an average of 52.94 in ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Dunith Wellalage has a progressive stats against India in all-rounding performance, as he loves to play against India.
Virat Kohli has 2647 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in 50 innings.
Dunith Wellalage is just 20 year old and his highest score is 42* against India in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match as he stood like a lone wolf.
Virat Kohli was bamboozled by Dunith Wellalage in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.
Dunith Wellalage was also expensive on his first ODI match against India as he gave 65 runs in 8 overs spell.
Asia Cup 2023 Final, India vs Sri Lanka will be played on 17 September 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo, Sri Lanka.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
