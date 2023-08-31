Asia Cup 2023: Highest Ever ODI Total
Asia Cup has the potential to produce thriller matches every edition. Here is the list of Highest Ever ODI Total By Teams in Asia Cup.
In 2010 Pakistan made a total of 385 runs against Bangladesh. This is the highest ever runs scored by any team in Asia Cup.
India made a mammoth target of 374 runs against team Hong Kong in the year 2008. This is the highest runs India has ever scored in Asia Cup.
The Sri Lankan cricket team showed immense power to set up a target of 357 against Bangladesh in the year 2008.
Pakistan scored 343 runs against team Hong Kong in 2004.
In 2023 Pakistan again scored 342 runs against Nepal. With Babar Azam scoring 150 runs and a brilliant century by Iftikar Ahmed.
Sri Lanka in 2008 Asia Cup set up a huge total of 332 runs against Bangladesh.
