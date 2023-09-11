Asia Cup 2023: Highest partnership for India vs Pakistan in ODIs
11 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
233* - V Kohli & KL Rahul, Colombo (RPS), today* (3rd wkt)
210 - S Dhawan & R Sharma, Dubai (DSc), 2018 (1st wkt)
231 - NS Sidhu & SR Tendulkar, Sharjah, 1996 (2nd wkt)
201 - Rahul Dravid & V Sehwag, Kochi, 2005 (3rd wkt)
Virat Kohli becomes the fifth batter in ODI cricket with amassing 13024 runs he just behind four other great batters.
The Indian team posted a huge total of 356/2 in 50 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023.
Virat Kohli scored his fourth ton at the R. Premdasa Stadium, Colombo against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.
