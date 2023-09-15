Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Top 5 Players To Watchout For | Super 4
15 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
1. Virat Kohli, This Indian batter looks in good touch and in supreme form as he smashed a century against Pakistan in the Super 4 match.
2. Taskin Ahmed, This Bangaldeshi bowler who has both swing and good length can be a threat to the Indian batters.
3. KL Rahul, Indian wicket keeper batter who made his comeback by a century against Pakistan in Super 4 match could be threat to the Bangladeshi bowlers.
4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Miraz is a match-winner that's what he showed when he smashed 112 not out against Afghanistan.
5. Kuldeep Yadav, He is the mystery spinner for India and he also delivered wickets at crucial stages for his team. He took 9 wickets so far in the tournament.
6. It would be interesting to watch Virat Kohli vs Taskin Ahmed competition in the match.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs BAN Super 4.
