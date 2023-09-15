Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli vs Shakib Al Hasan Comparison
Virat Kohli has scored 4 times century against Bangladesh in the ODIs, in those he was 2 times not out in the innings.
Shakib Al hasan has bamboozled Virat Kohli 5 times in his career and he could be a threat to Virat Kohli once again in the match.
Virat Kohli has scored 807 runs at an average of 67.25 against Bangladesh in the ODIs.
Shakib Al hasan is an all-rounder and can be match winner at the crucial stage as he has a lot of experience as a captain and cricketer.
Virat Kohli has scored four hundreds and three fifties against Bangladesh and his strike-rate is 101.25.
In 2022, India Tour To Bangladesh series when Shakib Al Hasan lonely took 5 wickets of the Indian batters. His left arm slow Orthodox could be a threat to India.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs BAN Super 4.
