Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Imam ul Haq Stats In Colombo
11 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
vs Afghanistan | 13 runs | 30 balls | 2023
Imam ul Haq has an average of 13.0 in R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Imam ul Haq has a strike rate of 43.33 in R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, IND vs PAK will be played on a reserved day on 11 September 2023.
The weather forecast shows that it might rain on the reserve day (11 September 2023) during the match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
