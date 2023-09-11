Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Imam ul Haq Stats In Colombo

11 Sep, 2023

Ankit Banerjee

vs Afghanistan | 13 runs | 30 balls | 2023

vs India | Yet to Bat

Imam ul Haq has an average of 13.0 in R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Imam ul Haq has a strike rate of 43.33 in R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, IND vs PAK will be played on a reserved day on 11 September 2023.

The weather forecast shows that it might rain on the reserve day (11 September 2023) during the match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Last 4 Innings

 Find Out More