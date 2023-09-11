Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah Last 5 Innings Against Pakistan
11 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Bumrah's last 5 Innings against Pakistan hasn't been that great.
He has bowled a total of 39.1 overs.
Bumrah managed to take only 4 wickets.
In the last 5 matches, he has averaged 48.75.
Bumrah's strike-rate is 58.75.
Bumrah's economy in the last 5 matches is 4.98.
In the group stage match in Asia Cup 2023, Bumrah scored 16 off 14 to help India reach 266.
