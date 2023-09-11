Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: KL Rahul Achieves Huge Milestone
11 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian star batter yesterday unlocked a huge milestone in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan.
KL Rahul becomes the fifth batter to achieve the quickest to 2000 ODI runs ( by innings) for India.
Here is the full list of Indian players who have achieved this feat.
Shikhar Dhawan- 48 innings
Navjot Singh Sidhu- 52 innings
Sourav Ganguly- 52 innings
