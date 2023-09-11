Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav Best Bowling Figures Against Pakistan
11 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
vs Pakistan | 2 wickets | wickets of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman | given 32 runs | spell of 9 overs | 2019.
vs Pakistan | 2 wickets | wickets of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman | given 41 runs | spell of 10 overs | 2018.
vs Pakistan | 1 wicket | wicket of Babar Azam | given 37 runs | spell of 8 overs | 2018.
Kuldeep Yadav has an economy rate of 5.14
His overall best bowling figure is 6/25 against England in ODI.
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, IND vs PAK will be played on a reserved day on 11 September 2023.
The weather forecast shows that it might rain on the reserve day (11 September 2023) during the match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
