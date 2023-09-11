Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Last 4 Innings Against Indian Cricket Team

11 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

2021 ICC T20 World Cup- 79 Runs

2022-2023 Asia Cup- 43 Runs

2022-2023 Asia Cup- 71 Runs

2022-2023 ICC T20 World Cup- 4 Runs

Mohammad Rizwan has been the most consistent batter for Pakistan against India, The wicket-keeper batter has scored 2 half centuries till now.

Currently, in Colmbo the weather is clear and we shall hope that no rain will interfere in India vs Pakistan match.

