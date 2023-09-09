Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Top 5 Players To Watchout For | Super Four
Hardik Pandya - Rain did not allow the all-rounder to showcase his bowling prowess, but his gutsy 87-run knock against Pakistan and spell of 1/34 against Nepal place him amongst the top performers.
Virat Kohli - Kohli failed with the bat in the rained-off Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan last week, Kohli will look to score big against Pakistan as he has stunning stats against the arch-rivals.
Babar Azam - Babar Azam played a magnificent knock of 151 runs in the tournament opener against Nepal, Though rain did not let him bat against India, but he has whole tournament to showcase.
Shaheen Shah Afridi - With six wickets in two matches, Shaheen is the tournament's leading wicket-taker. His spell of 4/35 against Pakistan included wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Ishan Kishan - Ishan made a statement by scoring an incredible 82 runs while batting at position five against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match.
The clash of India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will take place on 10 September 2023 at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.(3:00 PM)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, SL vs BAN: Top 5 Players To Watchout | Super 4 | Check Details