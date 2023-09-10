Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Eye Huge Milestone
10 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian star batter has a great chance of achieving yet another milestone in his ODI career.
Kohli is the only one of the two batters to have 10k runs while batting at No. 3 in the 50-over format.
Australian legend Ricky Ponting holds the record for most runs at No. 3. Ponting amassed 12262 runs from 335 matches.
Kohli is just 219 runs away from becoming the only batter after Ponting to score 11K or more runs in ODI cricket.
In 214 matches, the Indian batter has scored 10781 runs at an average of 59.89.
India will lock horns against Pakistan on Sunday, September 10, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
