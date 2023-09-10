Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli Last 3 ODIs In Colombo
10 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
vs Sri Lanka | 128 runs | 119 balls | 2012
vs Sri Lanka | 131 runs | 96 balls | 2017
vs Sri Lanka | 110 runs | 116 balls 2017
Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters in the cricket history.
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he will face Pakistan face trio in much-awaited clash at R. Premadasa Stadium.
Currently, The R. Premadasa Stadium is looking match-ready as the ground staff continues to put things in place before the mega clash.
