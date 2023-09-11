Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's Records At Colombo
11 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian star batter Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hits respective century in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match and powers team India to 356/2 in 50 overs.
Virat Kohli has recently joined the elite list by scoring the fastest to 13000 runs ODI runs in ODIs.
Kohli has scored four centuries at Colombo (RPS)
