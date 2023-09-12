Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: 3 Huge Milestone For Indian Players Ahead Of Colombo clash.
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
A lot of records tumbled as India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs on the reserve day of their Super Four clash in the 2023 Asia Cup on Monday.
From Rohit-Virat To Kuldeep Yadav here are the three huge milestone ahead of the Sri Lanka clash in Colombo.
Kuldeep Yadav needs four more wickets to become the fastest Indian spinner to 150 scalps in ODIs.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are just two runs shy of becoming the fastest pair to reach 5,000 runs.
Rohit Sharma needs one more six to hit the most maximums by an Indian in the Asia Cup (ODI format).
Virat Kohli's stunning 122 made him the fastest ever to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs too.
India will go against Sri Lanka today at 3 pm IST at the same venue, the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
