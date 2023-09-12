Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL: 5 Players To Watch Out For
12 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Pakistan were not able to pick Kuldeep Yadav at all, and he ended up with a brilliant spell of 5/25. The pitch in Colombo helps spinners a lot. It will be a battle to watch out for against Sri Lankan batters.
Charith Asalanka has scored 1093 runs so far in 30 ODI innings, and he has been a decent performer for his team in 2023.
KL Rahul smashed his 6th ODI hundred on his return against Pakistan and showed that why he is rates so highly in the Indian middle order.
Matheesha Pathirana emerges as a top player to watch. He has been in fantastic form, scalping away eight wickets with an economy of 5.38 in just two matches.
Virat Kohli has been phenomenal for last 15 years now. And he showed it once again against Pakistan with his 47th ODI hundred. He smashed am unbeaten 122 and won Man of the Match award.
Virat Kohli unlocks another milestone in Indo-PAK match where he became the fastest batter to score 13000 ODI runs.
The next Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 will be played between the defending champion Sri Lanka and the seven-time champion India on Tuesday.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023: Highest partnership for India vs Pakistan in ODIs