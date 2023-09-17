Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Biggest ODI Wins For India (Balls Remaining)

17 Sep, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

263 vs SL Colombo RPS 2023

231 vs ken Bloemfontein 2001

211 vs WI Trivandrum 2018

188 vs Eng The Oval 2022

Rohit Sharma-led India win their 8th Asia Cup title by defeating the defending champions Sri Lanks in Colombo.

Siraj's 6/21 is the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI, surpassing Waqar Younis' 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

