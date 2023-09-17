Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Biggest ODI Wins For India (Balls Remaining)
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
263 vs SL Colombo RPS 2023
231 vs ken Bloemfontein 2001
211 vs WI Trivandrum 2018
Rohit Sharma-led India win their 8th Asia Cup title by defeating the defending champions Sri Lanks in Colombo.
Siraj's 6/21 is the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI, surpassing Waqar Younis' 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990.
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls vs Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.
