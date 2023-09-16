Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Most Runs In India-Sri Lanka ODIs
16 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Mahela Jayawardene - 2666
India will play Sri Lanka yet again in the Asia Cup Final 2023 on Sunday, 17th Sep.
India finished at the top of the table in the Super 4 stage.
Sri Lanka occupied the second spot after pulling off a thrilling victory over Pakistan.
In the super 4 match between both the sides, India emerged victorious by 41 runs.
The Final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo from 3 PM IST onwards.
