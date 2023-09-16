Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Most Runs In India-Sri Lanka ODIs

16 Sep, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sachin Tendulkar - 3113

Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899

Kumar Sangakkara - 2700

Mahela Jayawardene - 2666

MS Dhoni - 2383

India will play Sri Lanka yet again in the Asia Cup Final 2023 on Sunday, 17th Sep.

India finished at the top of the table in the Super 4 stage.

Sri Lanka occupied the second spot after pulling off a thrilling victory over Pakistan.

In the super 4 match between both the sides, India emerged victorious by 41 runs.

The Final will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka's Colombo from 3 PM IST onwards.

