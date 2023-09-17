Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Huge Milestone
17 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The defending champions, Sri Lanka (SL), will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India (IND) in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final.
In the ongoing tournament, the Indian skipper has reached 10000 runs in International cricket. Rohit was the second fastest after Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma is considered as one of the greatest Indian batters of all time.
Here are the two huge milestones which Rohit Sharma will unlock when he plays against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo.
The Indian skipper will play his 450th International game against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final.
The right-handed opener will also play his 250th ODI match against the defending champions Sri Lanka at Colombo.
